Local resource guide for cancer survivors

CHARLOTTE — June 4 is National Cancer Survivors’ Day.

According to the National Cancer Society, more than 18 million people in the United States live with or have survived cancer.

In North Carolina, more than 165,000 men, women, and children are diagnosed with cancer each year, according to the North Carolina Cancer Prevention and Control Branch. In the Palmetto State about 33,440 new cases were diagnosed in 2022 alone, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Battling cancer, let alone beating it is a triumph on its own, but many survivors and their families have trouble returning back to normal after weeks, months, and even years of treatment. Luckily resources across the Carolinas provide support for everyone impacted during the journey.

Below is a list of resources in both North and South Carolina.

North Carolina Resources:

South Carolina Resources:

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Scary’: Breast cancer survivor and doctor says early detection was key)

‘Scary’: Breast cancer survivor and doctor says early detection was key





©2023 Cox Media Group