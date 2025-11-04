Local stores fined for price scanning errors, overcharging customers

RALEIGH — Four local stores were fined for price scanning errors during the third quarter of 2025, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The fines were imposed after inspections revealed error rates exceeding the acceptable threshold, leading to overcharges for customers. The Circle K in Charlotte faced the highest fine of $3,420 due to multiple failed inspections. Family Dollar in Charlotte was fined $1,670, Circle K in Lincolnton was fined $1,725, and Rural King in Morganton paid a $2,445 fine.

“Even small errors can add up. As we head into the busy holiday shopping season, we’re reminding consumers to remember to check their receipts,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

Circle K at 4923 South Tryon St. in Charlotte was fined after inspections found error rates of 13%, 10%, 6%, and 7% over several months, resulting in fines totaling $3,420. The store will be reinspected.

Family Dollar at 2100 Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte failed inspections earlier in the year and was fined $1,670 after a July inspection found a 3% error rate. The store passed inspection in September.

Circle K in Lincolnton was fined $1,725 after inspections in July and August found error rates of 22% and 11%, respectively. The store will be reinspected.

Rural King in Morganton paid a $2,445 fine after a follow-up inspection in April found a 9% error rate. The store passed inspection in June. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems to ensure pricing accuracy. Stores with more than a 2% error rate on overcharges are subject to penalties and reinspection every 60 days.

With the holiday shopping season approaching, consumers are encouraged to check their receipts for accuracy, as stores continue to be monitored for compliance with pricing standards.

In other cities in the state, Dollar General at 250 North Main St. in Star was fined $1,155 after failing inspections in June and July. Target at 4841 Grove Barton Road in Raleigh was fined after failing inspections in June and July. Target at 4711 New Centre Drive in Wilmington was fined $1,140 after failing two inspections.

