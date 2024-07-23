Gravity Sourdough Pizza to open restaurant at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — Camp North End has announced a new tenant set to join its lineup this fall.

On Tuesday, the ever-expanding food and retail hub posted on its social pages that Gravity Sourdough Pizza Co. will bring a “galactic diner” vibe to the Boileryard district at 1824 Statesville Ave. Its neighbors in the Boileryard include Black Moth Bars, Thrift Pony, and Canteen.

Gravity Sourdough Pizza, which currently operates out of a vintage mid-century travel trailer, was founded last year by partners Alex Osterhoudt and Amanda Wagner.

Osterhoudt and Wagner are also the couple behind Aurora Star Lit Cinema, the company that hosts Camp North End’s outdoor movie series.

According to the post, the menu will have a dozen specialty pizzas such as the Easy Peasy with lemon ricotta, parmesan, bacon and shaved asparagus, and the Peachy Keen with garlic and herb white sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, honey-glazed peaches, caramelized red onion, arugula and balsamic reduction. The restaurant will also offer customizable pizzas, sandwiches, salads, drinks, and desserts.

“We’ve been in the mix at Camp North End for a few years, and the stars aligned for us to open Gravity Pizza’s first brick-and-mortar,” said co-founder Alex Osterhoudt. “We have business owner friends who have been successful and feel very supported here, and there’s an energy in the Camp community that makes me excited to be an entrepreneur.”

Gravity Sourdough Pizza will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

