Local stores offer bulletproof backpacks as students gear up for school year

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Some stores in our area are now offering bulletproof backpacks as families prepare to head back to school.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned some of them have been sold in Burke County. The school district there said bulletproof backpacks are allowed if a family chooses to use them.

According to U.S. News and World Report, there were 346 school shooting incidents in the country just last year. Some parents told Faherty they are buying inserts to put in their backpacks in hopes of keeping their children safe.

Johnny Odom owns the Prep-N-Ready store in Hildebran. He showed Faherty one of the bulletproof backpacks he had for sale, saying it would stop a handgun. He said a special plate can also be added to provide protection from a high-powered rifle.

“Absolutely for that added peace of mind,” he said.

In Hickory Thursday, Faherty spotted parents like Laura Haskins buying school supplies for her daughter. She believes the bulletproof backpacks are a good idea for some families.

“It’s wherever you live. It depends on the safety and how you feel comfortable,” she said. “I do feel like it’s a good idea.”

Dirriel Kale has two grandchildren in Colorado and would consider buying the backpacks for the elementary school students.

“You never know when something is going to happen,” he said. “So they have something to protect themselves, besides trying to put a table in front of them or lock the door.”

Local police said the backpacks could give a parent a false sense of security. They’re concerned adding more armor to the backpacks would increase the weight too much for a child.

If you’re interested in buying one, expect to pay more. The prices Faherty found online and in stores ranged between $100 and $300.

Channel 9 put bulletproof backpacks to the test before. We looked at the BulletSafe brand and found its panels stood up to a 9-millimeter bullet and a .45-caliber pistol, but an AR-15 bullet went straight through two of the bulletproof panels.

