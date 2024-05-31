‘The Backpack Ladies’: Volunteers help fight against food insecurity

CHARLOTTE — Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is working hard to receive donations so they can continue to help those in need.

Lisa Roberts and Kim Ruff have been volunteering for the organization for a combined 24 years.

“My sister passed away, and I was looking for an outlet. And I found this. And I just never left, 16 years later,” Ruff said.

“I really needed something where I could feel like I could give back to the community. And there’s nothing better than feeding families,” Roberts said.

The long-time volunteers meet at a food bank every Wednesday of the school year. They are part of a group that packs cans of soup, pudding cups, and granola bars for students to take home on the weekends.

Especially now that food is hard to come by.

“Taking the backpacks into the school and providing them, you know, to the child is great for the child. But it’s not just for them. It’s for their entire family,” Roberts explained.

