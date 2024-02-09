Local students create art exhibit spotlighting Black History Month

CHARLOTTE — A group of local students picked up the paintbrush to create a new art exhibit, inspired by the Black experience in America for Black History Month.

Sixteen students from Olympic High School created paintings and poems spotlighting the struggles of Black people in America.

Teacher Ashley Alston, advisor to the schools Black Student Union, said she’s confident the students will approach the project and Black History in a unique and engaging way.

“There’s a beautiful intersection between how Black Americans have always resisted and found value in expressing their feelings, by telling their stories, preserving their cultures and communicating their beliefs in the art they’ve created,” Alston said.

One of the students took time out of working on her project to tell Channel 9 she’s excited for people to see the exhibit.

“Seeing everything being put together is so beautiful,” said Alysia Richardson, a 10th grader at Olympic. “It’s really nice because when it’s presented here, you see it all the time, we get to see our work up there and the information, the love, the effort and the honoring of the African American people that we’ve done here.”

The exhibit will be unveiled on Feb. 26 and remain on display for a few weeks.

