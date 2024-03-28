Local suburbs rated SC’s best places to live

Tega Cay and Fort Mill have repeated as South Carolina’s top two places to live in an annual ranking.

Niche.com recently released its full set of “2024 Best Places to Live” rankings, putting Tega Cay at No. 1 in the Palmetto State. Tega Cay, a community southwest of Charlotte in the Lake Wylie area, receives its best marks in public schools and being good for families. Its lowest grade comes in commute.

Fort Mill follows Tega Cay in South Carolina at No. 2. It also notches its top grades in public schools and being good for families, with commute and crime and safety being its lowest marks.

VIDEO: $204M school bond passes in Fort Mill

