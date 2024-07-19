Local

Lockdown lifted at Levine Jewish Community Center

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — If you saw police near the Levine Jewish Community Center Thursday afternoon, it’s because the place went into a brief lockdown.

The JCC said Shalom Park security and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to handle an “isolated incident” around 5 p.m. The area is located along Providence Road.

Officials did not share details about what that incident was, but said the lockdown lasted about 45 minutes.

The park then returned to normal operations.

