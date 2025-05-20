Long lines at the DMV? Meet the man who will hold your place… for a fee

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — DMV lines across the state are almost always long, especially now as people try to get a real ID. If you don’t feel like waiting, a Mooresville man is offering to stand in line for you in exchange for cash.

“I’ve got some extra time,” Michael Hadden said.

Michael Hadden says he isn’t busy. The retired veteran says he kept seeing reports of long lines outside the DMV. If you don’t want to wait in one of them, Hadden says he’ll do it for you.

“I’ll get there as early as you’d like,” he said.

Hadden is one of several people offering to be a “line holder” at the DMV. He and others list their services on Facebook Marketplace.

DMVs allow walk-in appointments at noon, but lines often start forming in the early morning hours.

Hadden says he will travel to any DMV within 100 miles of Mooresville to wait in line for you. He charges $20 an hour and 20 cents a mile.

When it’s almost your time to go inside, he’ll give you a call to come on over.

“People are messaging me like, you’re a genius. This is brilliant,” he said. “And some people are saying, you know, is this real? What do we need to do to set this up?”

Outside the Mooresville DMV on Tuesday, Jimmy John told Channel 9 he doesn’t mind waiting. He got to the Mooresville DMV well before the line started wrapping around the building.

“I got the time,” he said. “I just put my walker up. I have a chair in it.”

But with how crazy lines have been across the state, he understands why some people would want to pay for a place

“Somebody has got to be desperate,” he said.

This is not a novel concept. In New York, there are professional line holders for Broadway shows and restaurants. Going to DMV, unfortunately, is not as much fun.

The DMV did not respond to a request for comment.

