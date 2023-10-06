Longstanding Charlotte LGBTQ+ club looking for new location

CHARLOTTE — A club that has been serving Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community for more than 50 years is having to find a new spot due to development on the west side of town.

The Scorpio Lounge posted on Instagram Thursday that it’s temporarily closing down the club on Freedom Drive on November 1.

“The Scorpio has stood as a beacon in the Charlotte LGBTIA+ community, offering a safe haven, job opportunities, and unforgettable entertainment,” the club wrote on social media.

According to the post, the sudden closure was “prompted by new developmental plans within the area.”

The club’s owners say this isn’t the end of The Scorpio, and they’re “actively seeking a new location.” They said they’re hoping to reopen by mid-2024.

“We invite you all to stand with us as we embrace the future, perpetuate love and support for one another, and continue our fight for the community we hold dear,” The Scorpio wrote on Instagram.

