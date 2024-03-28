Longtime Mecklenburg County manager passes away

CHARLOTTE — Former Mecklenburg County Manager Gerald “Jerry” Fox passed away this week, the county announced on Thursday.

Fox was the county manager in Mecklenburg County from 1980 to 2000. He also served as city manager for Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Wichita Falls, Texas.

After Fox’s retirement, he taught at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and also served as an interim county manager in Gaston County. He also worked with the North Carolina Dance Theater and the Community School of the Arts.

“Jerry Fox was a driving force for progress in Mecklenburg County during his 20-year tenure as manager,” current Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio said in a statement. “It was a period of dramatic change in our community, from the rapid growth in population and evolution into a world-class community, to the many technological advances that Mecklenburg County came to embrace.”

Fox died Wednesday at the age of 91, according to a news release from Mecklenburg County.

