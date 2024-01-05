Longtime uptown restaurant deemed ‘legendary’ by Southern Living magazine

CHARLOTTE — Alexander Michael’s Restaurant & Tavern, a longtime staple in uptown Charlotte’s Fourth Ward neighborhood, is the latest local eatery to earn a nod from Southern Living magazine.

It’s one of two spots in the Carolinas that the lifestyle magazine included among “The South’s Most Legendary Restaurants,” a list of 18 establishments that was published in December. The other is Bertha’s Kitchen, a soul food restaurant in Charleston.

Alexander Michael’s, a fixture in Fourth Ward for 40 years now, is housed in the historic Crowell-Berryhill Store at 401 W. Ninth St. — a building that dates to the late 1890s.

