Where to find the tastiest comfort food in the QC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the temperature starts to drop, there’s nothing like a hearty dish of comfort food to help you feel warm and toasty. Here are a few places in the Charlotte area that are sure to fill you up.

Alexander Michael’s Restaurant and Tavern — Known for good portions and filling dishes such as the honey chicken pasta and chicken Marsala. For lunch, try Mike’s Hot Turkey with roasted turkey and gravy served open-faced on Texas toast. 401 West 9th St. Open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. almikestavern.com

Brooks’ Sandwich House — What’s a comfort food list without a great burger joint, and the Brooks family is known to serve up one of the best in town. 2710 North Brevard St. Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cash only. brookssandwichhouse.com

Dish — Known for Southern favorites such as meatloaf, shrimp and grits, and country-fried steak, the restaurant’s deviled eggs are also a big hit. 1220 Thomas Ave. Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. eatatdish.com

Kopper Kettle — This family-owned breakfast and lunch spot is known for its mix of Southern and Greek dishes and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021. 11000 Nations Ford Road., Pineville. Open from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Closed on Sunday. kopperk.com

Leroy Fox — Known for dishes like chicken-fried chicken, 4 meatloaf sammie, pimento-and-egg chicken sandwich and mashed potatoes with sausage gravy. Cotswold location: 705 South Sharon Amity Road. South End location: 1616 Camden Road. Both locations are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. leroyfox.com

LuLu’s on Tuckaseegee — Known for their Maryland-style crabcakes, other favorites include chicken and waffles, jumbo lump crab meat and crab fries. 2400 Tuckaseegee Road. Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday (closed on Tuesdays).

Lupie’s Café — Warm up with this Charlotte staple’s bowl of chili, or stop in on a Thursday for the daily special of chicken and dumplings. 2718 Monroe Road. Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 12 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday. lupiescafe.net

Mert’s Heart and Soul — The ultimate place for good old-fashioned Southern food. From crispy fried chicken to catfish and ribs, Mert’s has it all. Be sure to try their famous cornbread, too. 214 North College St. Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday (closed on Sunday). mertscharlotte.com

Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish — If you’re craving fried fish or chicken, this is your spot. Oxtail and Gizzards are also on the menu. Uptown location: 413 Dalton Ave. Cambridge Commons location: 8006 Cambridge Commons Drive. North Charlotte location: 3100 Statesville Ave. Check website for hours. mrcharleschickenandfish.com

Sunflower Family Restaurant — Known for their buttery grits, this hidden gem serves up heaping helpings of Southern favorites for breakfast and lunch. 5400 Statesville Road. Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.

