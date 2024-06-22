Lottery winners dash toward “life-changing” prizes at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. — Twelve lottery winners got to compete in the Ultimate Dash Challenge Event on Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, N.C. Lottery officials said.

They entered their Ultimate Dash scratch-offs in a second-chance drawing for the chance to compete in the event.

Participants had 90 seconds to race through a warehouse at the speedway collecting as much merchandise as possible.

Mary Voss, of High Point, said she just bought a house a couple of weeks ago with her winnings, so the Dash came at the perfect time.

“This is a life-changing experience for me,” she said. “I just got my new house and so my strategy was to pick out all the things I knew I needed for the house.”

Voss said she felt blessed to be able to take part in the event.

“I feel like my life is a puzzle and everything is just falling into place for me right now,” she said.

Joseph Tetreault, of Scotland County, won $170,000 at the speedway.

“I’m still pumped, it’s crazy,” he said after his big spin. “This was awesome.”

Tetreault said he plans to share his winnings with his family.

“I’ve got nine grandkids so I’m going to take care of them,” he said.

Lottery players can continue to enter their Ultimate Dash scratch-offs online for a chance to compete in a second Ultimate Dash Challenge Event that will take place next year.

