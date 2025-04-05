Fatal crash closes highway in Huntersville, officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person was pronounced deceased and one was sent to the hospital after a serious crash near McGuire, MEDIC says.

Huntersville firefighters and MEDIC responded to a crash on Highway 73 around 9:40 a.m.

Paramedics pronounced on patient deceased, MEDIC said. Another was treated for serious injuries and was transported to Atrium CMC.

Highway 73 near McGuire is currently closed and will be “for some time,” Huntersville Fire officials said.

Officials have asked that drivers seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

