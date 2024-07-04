Lowell police searching for missing girl

LOWELL, N.C. — The Lowell Police Department is searching for a girl who was reported missing on Monday.

Casie Conner was last seen leaving her home on Phillips Street around 1:40 p.m.

She was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and pink high-top Converse shoes.

Conner is described as 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Conner may have acquaintances in Ranlo or Smyre.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 704-866-3300.

