School bus involved in crash in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE — Paramedics evaluated several people Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus in southwest Charlotte.

MEDIC said they initially checked out seven people after the wreck at Steele Creek and Sledge roads. The patients had non-life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

Chopper 9 was over the scene at about 5 p.m., where there appeared to be two other vehicles involved.

Paramedics transported one person, who was not on the bus, from the scene. MEDIC officials also confirmed that they took the students back to Berewick Elementary School on Dixie River Road to meet with their parents.

We have reached out to the police and CMS for information.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

