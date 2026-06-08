Lowes Foods expands with new stores in Charlotte area

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Two new Lowes Foods grocery stores will open in the Charlotte area.

The Lowes in Kannapolis, on Kannapolis Parkway and Rogers Lake Road, opens on June 18.

A second Lowes in Mooresville is under construction and scheduled to open next year.

The Kannapolis location is adjacent to the Kellswater Bridge residential development, which has been one of the region’s top-selling neighborhoods, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The Kannapolis store will hire about 100 to 120 full and part-time employees.

The second Mooresville location will be at the corner of Mecklenburg Highway and the East-West Connector.

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