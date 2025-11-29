Lowe’s to pay $12.5M fine for lead paint violations

CHARLOTTE — Lowe’s, the Mooresville-based home improvement company, has agreed to pay $12.5 million in civil fines for lead paint violations.

The violations occurred between 2019 and 2021, with federal officials claiming that contractors hired by Lowe’s for renovations failed to follow appropriate safety measures when removing existing lead paint, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Lowe’s has denied any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay the fines and implement stricter compliance measures.

The company said it will enhance its compliance by monitoring education measures across the company to ensure safety protocols are followed.

WATCH: Judge dismisses charge against driver who swerved around ICE agents in viral video

Judge dismisses charge against driver who swerved around ICE agents in viral video

©2025 Cox Media Group