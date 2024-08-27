Lowe’s shifts DEI programs, will end participation in Human Rights Campaign survey

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is dramatically remaking its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, according to an internal memo sent to employees on Monday.

The memo details a long process of review and changes for the programs. The company says the review began with the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June 2023 that ruled race-conscious admissions policies of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are unconstitutional.

Bloomberg first reported the changes. Bloomberg and other national media outlets referenced pressure from podcast host and activist Robby Starbuck as a factor in the changes at Mooresville-based Lowe’s, the Charlotte region’s sixth-largest employer. The home-improvement retailer has 11,000 employees here.

Referencing the Supreme Court decision, the Lowe’s memo states the company “began reviewing our diversity and inclusion programs to ensure they are lawful and aligned with our commitment to include everyone in the incredible opportunities here at Lowe’s and ensure that no one is excluded.”

The memo says program changes have been made “so they can more effectively further this commitment. For example, we recently decided to combine our business resource groups, from individual groups representing diverse sections of our associate population, into one umbrella organization.”

Lowe's has more than 2,000 stores with an estimated 300,000 employees.

