Lowe’s locations around Charlotte giving free blue light bulbs to support officers

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte community is grieving for the families of the officers who were shot in an attack on Monday, and now Lowe’s is giving a way to visibly show your support for the officers.

Lowe’s is giving out free blue light bulbs while supplies last at 30 stores in the Charlotte region.

The blue light bulbs are meant to be installed on front porches, and it’s a visible sign of support for the four officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer, Deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks, and US Marshals task force officers Sam Poloche and William “Alden” Elliott were killed when a wanted fugitive opened fire at a home in east Charlotte on Monday. Four more officers were shot and hurt, officials said.

Lowe’s says the blue LED bulbs will be available in the checkout areas starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. No purchase is necessary to pick up a light bulb.

