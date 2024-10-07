Luke Combs, James Taylor to headline Charlotte concert benefitting Helene victims

CHARLOTTE — Several North Carolina music stars are headlining a concert at Bank of America Stadium to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor are performing at “Concert for Carolina” on Oct. 26.

“The Tar Heel State is a profoundly special place for all four artists, as it is where Combs, Church and Taylor grew up and first discovered their musical interests, and where Strings has performed many, many times over his career and holds an extra special place in his heart,” a news release reads.

The benefit concert will be put on by Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority.

Concert for Carolina everal North Carolina music stars are headlining a concert at Bank of America Stadium to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor are performing at “Concert for Carolina” on Oct. 26.

More artists are expected to be announced at a later date.

The proceeds from the concert will go toward Helene relief efforts in the Carolinas and the Southeast. Organizers said the proceeds and sponsorships will be split 50/50 between Combs and Church’s Chief Cares Foundation to give to organizations of their choosing. The rest will go to Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, as well as one more organization still to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Click here for details.

For those unable to attend the concert, donations can be made to The North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund.

(WATCH BELOW: Billy Joel, Sting announce concert at Bank of America Stadium)

Billy Joel, Sting announce concert at Bank of America Stadium

©2024 Cox Media Group