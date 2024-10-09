Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban join ‘Concert for Carolina’ lineup

CHARLOTTE — The benefit concert to help Hurricane Helene relief efforts just got bigger.

Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, and Bailey Zimmerman are joining Luke Combs, Eric Church, James Taylor, and Billy Strings for the “Concert for Carolina” at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 26.

The benefit show was first announced on Monday and tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

The show will be hosted by ESPN’s Marty Smith and Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Helene relief efforts in the Carolinas and the Southeast. Organizers said the proceeds and sponsorships will be split 50/50 between Combs and Church’s Chief Cares Foundation to give to organizations of their choosing.

Combs’ portion will be distributed between Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, and Eblen Charities.

Church’s Chief Cares is focused on helping established charities and organizations that are well managed, organized and can expedite aid directly to the families affected by Hurricane Helene.

For more information, go to concertforcarolina.com.

