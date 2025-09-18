The Lumineers perform at PNC Music Pavilion

CHARLOTTE — The Lumineers brought the “Automatic World Tour” to PNC Music Pavilion Wednesday night.
The Denver-based American alternative folk band began writing and performing together in 2005 before skyrocketing to fame in the 2010s with hit songs like “Ho Hey,” ”Stubborn Love," and ”Ophelia."
The tour comes after the release of their fifth studio album, “Automatic.”
VIDEO: ‘My heart sank’: Concert-goers frustrated by break-ins at PNC Music Pavilion
‘My heart sank’: Concert-goers frustrated by break-ins at PNC Music Pavilion
©2025 Cox Media Group