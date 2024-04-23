Lunchables facing lawsuit due to ‘deceptive advertising’

CHARLOTTE — For decades, parents have used lunchables as a meal for school or at home.

Now the company that makes the product is facing a class action lawsuit, which claims deceptive advertising and packaging.

The lawsuit follows a series of tests done by consumer reports on 12 of those kits.

“Our tests found these kits contain concerning sodium levels and harmful chemicals that can lead to serious health problems over time,” said Kevin Loria with Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports tested 12 lunch and snack kits and found concerning levels of lead, cadmium, or both in all of them.

“Even in small amounts, these heavy metals can cause developmental problems in children,” Loria explained.

Kraft Heinz, the parent company of Lunchables, Oscar Mayer, and P3, said in a statement:

“All our foods meet strict safety standards,” and “lead and cadmium occur naturally in the environment and may be present in low levels in food products.”

Smithfield Foods, which makes Armour LunchMakers, said it adheres to “strict programs and policies that promote food safety and quality in every step of our value chain.”

Target, which makes Good & Gather products, didn’t respond.

The tests also found high levels of sodium in the kits, ranging from 460 to 740 milligrams, nearly a quarter to half of a child’s daily recommended limit.

“Kids with high sodium intakes are about 40% more likely to develop hypertension than those who have low sodium diets,” Loria said.

“Sodium is a key ingredient in many of our products and helps us meet customer and consumer demands for quality, authenticity, flavor, and convenience,” Smithfield Foods countered.

Kraft Heinz and Maple Leaf Foods said they were working on ways to reduce sodium levels.

Until then, though, the message from Consumer Reports is pretty clear.

“Lunchables and similar kinds of lunch kits are simply not healthy for kids,” Loria said.

That class action lawsuit wants a jury to determine the amount of damages and penalties.

In the meantime, for healthier lunches, Consumer Reports encourages parents to check school menus for nutritious items their kids like.

It is also encouraged for kids to drink water or plain milk since flavored milk and juice can have a lot of sugar.

