CHARLOTTE — Most lanes reopened late Monday afternoon after downed power lines caused Albemarle Road to shut down at Reddman Road in east Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene around noon where a power pole was down on the road. Police had traffic blocked off in both directions.

There were no reported outages.

