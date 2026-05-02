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House Ethics Committee investigating GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards, CNN reports

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Chuck Edwards But less than 30 minutes into the town hall, Edwards started to change his tune as a majority of attendees interrupted him with vitriolic disruptions. (WLOS.)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NORTH CAROLINA — A North Carolina Republican congressman is under investigation for sexual harassment, according to CNN.

Chuck Edwards, who represents District 11 that covers the western part of the state, is facing a probe from the House Committee on Ethics, CNN reports. They report a witness contacted the committee describing improper behavior.

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No other details have been disclosed. Edwards denied any wrongdoing.

“I welcome any investigation, given the professionalism my staff has demonstrated and my commitment to serving the people of Western NC,” Edwards told CNN. “Given the current political environment we are facing in our nation, it comes as no surprise that others with their own political agendas will attempt to raise false accusations in order to create news stories.”

Edwards has held the seat since 2022.

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