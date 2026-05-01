New regulations could reshape North Carolina’s ski industry

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina lawmakers are considering new regulations that would tighten rules for the state’s ski industry.

A bill under review in the House Judiciary Committee would make it a misdemeanor to misuse a ski pass, including using a fake or stolen pass or skiing in areas where access isn’t allowed.

The proposal also includes a $1 million cap on damages that an injured skier could be awarded by a jury.

Supporters said the changes would help standardize safety and liability rules for ski resorts across the state.

The legislation is still being discussed and has not yet moved to a full vote.

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