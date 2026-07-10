Major intersection project to cause weeks of road closures in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Drivers in northwest Charlotte should prepare for weeks of road closures as a nearly $7 million intersection improvement project gets underway.

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The project will add two roundabouts: one at the intersection of Oakdale, Miranda, and Simpson roads, and another at Oakdale, Sunset, and Miranda roads.

Beginning Monday, Miranda Road will close between Oakdale Road and Beatties Ford Road for up to 42 days. Drivers will be detoured via Beatties Ford Road, Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, and Oakdale Road.

A second closure is scheduled for next week. Beginning on July 17, Oakdale Road will close at Sunset Road until 6 a.m. on July 20. Drivers will be detoured along Beatties Ford Road, Peachtree Road, Oakdale Road, Brookshire Boulevard, and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

Complete roundabout construction is scheduled to wrap by summer 2027.

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