Major redevelopment planned in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — Childress Klein is planning a major remake of a SouthPark office corridor that now includes a more than 40-year-old building. Those plans would clear the way for a mixed-use development.

The Charlotte developer filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on July 15 to rezone Esplanade at SouthPark and a neighboring property from office to regional activity center, according to city records.

The rezoning would allow Childress Klein to develop the 16-acre site that is now home to two office buildings with up to 675 multifamily units and 277,000 square feet of office space, including 77,000 square feet of existing office space, according to the filed site plan.

