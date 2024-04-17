$250M plan would transform SouthPark into walkable community

CHARLOTTE — There’s a new multi-million dollar plan to transform Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood into a more walkable community.

SouthPark Forward 2035 Vision Plan There’s a new $250 million plan to transform the SouthPark neighborhood into a more walkable community. (SouthPark Community Partners)

The SouthPark Forward 2035 Vision Plan includes 64 projects. Those include new parks, a 3-mile trail around the mall, and a new shuttle system to make the neighborhood more accessible.

Leaders also want to renovate Symphony Park, create a festival street on Carnegie Boulevard, and build a linear park on Fairview Road. They also want to improve conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The plan is for the projects to link neighborhoods, businesses, and the greenways together.

SouthPark Community Partners is investing $1 million to kickstart the projects, but they’re aiming for a mixture of public and private funding. They estimate it’ll cost $250 million to create.

Read the full plan here.

