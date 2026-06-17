Major road project in Mooresville spurs growth and eases congestion

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A major road project in Mooresville is already drawing new development to the area.

Town officials say the East‑West Connector is about 75% complete and could open next year, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Along the new route, grading work has begun for a future Lowes Foods, and additional housing and commercial projects are also planned nearby.

Officials say the connector is expected to ease congestion on Highway 150 and significantly improve east‑west travel across town.

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