Local

Major road project in Mooresville spurs growth and eases congestion

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The proposed pad of a Lowes grocery store is pictured to the left and N.C. 115 to the right in this picture of the East West Connector under construction off Langtree Road in Mooresville near Lake Norman. (Town of Mooresville)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A major road project in Mooresville is already drawing new development to the area.

ALSO READ: Lowes Foods expands with new stores in Charlotte area

Town officials say the East‑West Connector is about 75% complete and could open next year, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Along the new route, grading work has begun for a future Lowes Foods, and additional housing and commercial projects are also planned nearby.

Officials say the connector is expected to ease congestion on Highway 150 and significantly improve east‑west travel across town.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0


Most Read