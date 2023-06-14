Make it a memorable Father’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Father’s Day, skip the tie and socks and spend a memorable day out with dad instead.

Not sure where to start? Here are a few fun ideas:

Start the day off with Father’s Day Buffet at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery on Sunday. Reservations are not required and the buffet will have everything from carved roasted turkey breast and country fried pork biscuit sliders to omelets and French toast. $25 for adults, $15 for kids. 4150 Yancey Road. Website

Another spot to check out for some food and fun on Sunday is Armored Cow Brewery’s Brews & Brunch: A Man’s Munch. There will be beer mimosas, cigars and a cornhole competition. 8821 JW Clay Blvd. Website

If dad has a need for speed, head to The Pit in Mooresville for indoor go-kart racing. On Sunday, dad’s first race is free and subsequent races are half-price. Space is limited. The facility also offers ax throwing, laser tag, black light mini golf, bumper cars, escape rooms, and there’s an arcade. 346 East Plaza Drive. Website

Treat dad to a day at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden on Sunday. Dads are admitted free and there will be live music, yard games and food trucks. 6500 South New Hope Road in Belmont. Website

Does dad dig the symphony? There are three chances to see the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, the CSO will perform the score from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” while the movie is shown at Belk Theater (prices start at $33), and on Sunday, there will be a Summer Pops concert at Symphony Park (advance tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for youth ages 13-18). Website

Catch a baseball game. The Charlotte Knights and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are on the road, but the Gastonia Honey Hunters have home games at the new CaroMont Health Park through Sunday. There will be fireworks after the game on Friday, a classic car show on Saturday, and on Sunday, kids can play catch on the field with dad before the game and run the bases after the game. Tickets start at $8. Website

For dads who like whiskey and bourbon, check out the Father’s Day Barrel House Tasting at Southern Grace Distilleries on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets cost $35 per person. 130 Dutch Road in Mt. Pleasant. Website

Think your dad is a superhero? Let him channel his inner powers at Discovery Place Science where the “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” exhibition is on display. The exhibit features more than 300 original artifacts, including some of Marvel’s most iconic costumes, props and original art, much of which has never before been put on public display. Tickets cost $43-$44 for adults, $38-$39 for children ages 2-13, and $40-$41 for seniors ages 60 and older. More information

Another place comics fans will converge is the Heroes Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center. Top-name artists, creators and exhibitors along with a cast of cosplay characters will be at the annual event from Friday through Sunday. A 1-day pass cost $30-$35 and ages 16 and younger get in free with a paying adult. Three-day passes are also available. Website

Shop local for something unique at places such as Paper Skyscraper in Dilworth and CLT Find at the Market at 7th Street where you’ll find funny cards, books, gourmet food, grilling accessories, and other cool gifts just for dad.

