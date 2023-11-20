Man accidentally shoots self while hunting with dad, Burke County deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Wildlife officers in Burke County are investigating a deadly hunting accident.

The shooting happened shortly before noon on Monday off of Adventist Circle west of Morganton.

Deputies said a father and son had gone hunting Monday morning when the adult son accidentally shot himself near a deer stand.

Firefighters say that shooting was about a quarter of a mile from the roadway.

