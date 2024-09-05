Man charged with murder days after assault at Alexander County boat ramp

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — An Alexander County man is being charged in the death of a man he allegedly beat.

Deputies have charged Casey Bentley with murder after he allegedly beat Kenneth Young at the Wittenburg Access on Monday. Deputies said the victim allegedly made inappropriate comments to Bentley’s teenage daughter prior to confronting him.

Young died at the hospital from his injuries, according to deputies. Several teenagers were at a gathering in Alexander County, where alleged inappropriate comments were made from Young to Bentley’s teenage daughter, deputies said. Bentley came to pick up his daughter at the residence Young was not present.

Deputies said the incident occurred while the victim was taking his boat out of the water on Monday morning. A verbal altercation occurred between Young and Bentley which lead to Bentley assaulting Young. Bentley was not at the scene when authorities got there.

Bentley is currently under no bond with a first court appearance on Sept. 9th.

