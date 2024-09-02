Man accused of assault at boat ramp over alleged comments about teen daughter

ALEXANDER, N.C. — An Alexander County man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was beaten at a popular boat access on lake Hickory early Monday morning, according to the Alexander County Sheriff Office.

Deputies have charged Casey Bentley with assault inflicting serious bodily injury after he allegedly beat Kenneth Young at the Wittenburg Access. Deputies said Young allegedly made inappropriate comments to Bentley’s teenage daughter prior to confronting him.

Deputies said the incident occurred while Young was taking his boat out of the water this morning.

Young is currently at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem.

Channel 9 is working to learn more.

