Man, accused of killing 3 in crime spree, due in court

Adam Mercado, charged in a deadly crime spree from Union County to Charlotte faced a judge for the first time on Monday.

He is accused of killing Matthew Moody and James Wallace in a Monroe home then stealing one of the victim’s cars and driving to north Charlotte where he’s suspected of killing Thomas Barnes inside a warehouse.

Authorities in Anson County later arrested the suspect who was taken to Mecklenburg County.

