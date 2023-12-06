Man accused of pulling knife on light rail passengers on morning commute

CHARLOTTE — A woman told Channel 9 she wants more light rail passenger protections after a man onboard threatened them with a knife.

Heather Smith rides the light rail into her uptown office a few times a week, but Wednesday morning’s commute proved terrifying.

“It was terrible,” she told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz.

Smith got on the Blue Line at the Tyvola Road stop in south Charlotte, saw a colleague onboard, and started talking to him.

“And his eyes get really big and he kind of grabs me a little bit,” she said. “And I turn around and there’s a man right behind me with a knife.”

She said the armed man was threatening to kill her and others on the packed train, cornering them towards the front. Smith pressed the emergency call button and the train operator came over the intercom.

“The operator comes on, asks us what our emergency is, and everyone’s silent,” she said.

She said with a man in front them actively threatening them with a knife, all of them were too scared to say anything, so the train kept going.

“We’re basically riding the train for five minutes in fear,” she described.

A couple of stops later, Smith said they tried pressing the button again, but the same thing happened. So they ran off the train, scared and upset.

Smith believes more should have been done to protect riders when they pressed the emergency button.

“The train stops and it does not move until a security guard or an officer is there,” she said. “And if it’s not safe for the driver -- which in that instance maybe it’s not -- then we need to alert security and not move forward.”

“I will not ride that light rail any longer,” she added.

Smith said she called customer service for the Charlotte Area Transit System after getting off, and they told her they already had a report called in of a man with a knife. She said she was stunned to hear they already knew about it and didn’t take immediate action.

In a statement to Channel 9, CATS said a passenger had called 911 to report the situation, leading to police and CATS responding. The suspect with the knife had already left the train when CATS security arrived. Police officers eventually found him and took him into custody, CATS said.

The agency also detailed their emergency button procedure, saying rail operators are trained to ask about what’s going on over the intercom. CATS said passengers often press the button and don’t respond to the rail operator.

You can read the full statement from CATS below:

“This morning, an individual boarded a LYNX Blue Line train car while brandishing a knife. A passenger on the train promptly called 911, leading to immediate communication between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) dispatch and CATS dispatch. In response, CATS security personnel proceeded to the LYNX Blue Line Charlotte Transportation Center station. Upon their arrival, they observed that the individual had already left the train and were advised by the operator that the subject deboarded the train at a previous station.

“Fortunately, CMPD officers assigned to CATS successfully located the individual and served them with exclusion paperwork. The CMPD crisis team has taken the lead in managing this case and has taken the person into custody.

“Regarding the train’s emergency button protocol: when activated, rail operators are trained to inquire about the nature of the emergency via the intercom. In this specific incident, the rail operator did not receive a response upon inquiry. It is not uncommon for passengers to activate the button and the operator receive no response. However, in this incident a passenger also dialed 911 and reported the incident, CMPD and CATS security were able to work together and responded. CATS has implemented measures to enhance security across our system in recent months and continues to invest in our security personnel for the safety of our riders, employees and the community.

“CATS takes incidents like this seriously. We are relieved that no riders, employees or community members were harmed. CATS has a layered approach to safety and security including the emergency call button onboard, 911 and the See Say App. Together these three tools allow passengers to report incidents to security personnel. In this case, 911 was called.

“Our partnership with CMPD is invaluable, not only in addressing security concerns, but also in managing issues related to mental health.”

