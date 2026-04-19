Fallen tree leaves 28K without power in University City

CHARLOTTE — More than 28,000 people are without power in University City after a tree fell on a transmission line.

On Sunday morning, a tree or tree limb fell onto a Duke Power transmission line and caused a power outage in the University City area.

Duke Power officials said that crews are responding and working to restore power. Messages sent to residents estimated that power would be restored by 12:46 p.m. The Duke Energy website estimates a 3 p.m. restoration time.

Channel 9 reports traffic light outages, causing chaos at University City intersections.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Traffic Crash & Roadway Obstruction Information page shows as many as ten intersections affected.

Several crashes occurred in the University City area over the course of the morning, but Duke Energy said the outages were caused by a downed tree.

A cold front passing through the Carolinas did bring gusty winds as it passed early Sunday morning. Wind gusts in the Charlotte metro area were measured over 30 mph at times.

Duke Energy officials said they expect to provide further updates as they work to restore power.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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