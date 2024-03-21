Man accused of shooting roommate at Pineville apartment, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A Pineville man is in custody after police say he shot his roommate late Wednesday night.

Joseph Hall is accused of shooting the victim in the hip while inside their apartment in the Pineville Place community.

Joseph Hall

According to court documents, Hall and his roommate were arguing about an unpaid electric bill through a closed bathroom door.

At some point, the roommate opened the bathroom door and knocked Hall towards the bathtub.

Hall then shot his roommate with his revolver, according to court documents.

The Pineville Police Department said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

VIDEO: Man charged with murder after beating roommate at adult living center in Statesville

Man charged with murder after beating roommate at adult living center in Statesville





©2024 Cox Media Group