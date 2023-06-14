Man charged with murder after beating roommate at adult living center in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing another man at an adult living center earlier this month in Statesville.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got a call on June 2 about an assault at the Heritage Place Adult Living Center. Investigators found that a man had been “beaten repeatedly in the head with a blunt object” by his roommate, and he had suffered serious injuries.

The victim was identified as Mark Gray Leggette, 69. Last Friday, deputies learned that he died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said on Wednesday that Greggory Gerald Warner was already in custody and charged with assault. After Leggette’s death, Warner was charged with first-degree murder.

Warner’s currently being held with no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information about what led to the alleged killing. Check back for updates.

(WATCH: Tractor-trailer loses load, hits utility pole in Gastonia, police say)

Tractor-trailer loses load, hits utility pole in Gastonia, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group