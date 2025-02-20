Man accused of threatening to kill students and staff at multiple Charlotte schools

CHARLOTTE — A man is in jail charged with threatening to kill students and staff at multiple schools in Charlotte, Channel 9 learned Thursday.

Court documents obtained by Channel 9 lay out mass shooting threats against five schools: Hawk Ridge Elementary School, Community House Middle School, and Ardrey Kell, Garinger and West Charlotte high schools.

Police say Drew Owens, 31, sent an email from an anonymous address on Sunday about the possible shooting at four different schools. The next day, staff at Garinger High School said they got a letter in the mail threatening to kill people.

The affidavit says the email was signed with the name and address of Owens’ parents. Police stated that they linked Owens to the emails and letter based on the “verbiage and manner” of the writing.

Court documents say Owens’ father works at West Charlotte High School, and that he believed Drew was “still upset with him because he kicked Drew out of the house back in 2021 for continued drug and alcohol abuse.”

Ever since then, court documents say Drew has been “harassing the rest of the family, neighbors, and other family friends ... threatening to kill and/or shoot up different people and locations.” He allegedly sat outside their homes and outside of West Charlotte trying to lure his father outside.

“It’s kind of crazy, to be honest,” one parent told Channel 9′s Evan Donovan Thursday.

Parents said they were never notified of the threats by the schools or the district.

“We have kids here and we worry about them just as well as they worry about their kids, so they should let everybody know about what’s going on,” one parent said.

We asked Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools multiple times why parents weren’t notified and their reasoning behind the decision. We didn’t get an answer to those questions.

Owens was still in jail as of Thursday afternoon, but he’s eligible to be released on a $10,000 secured bond.

