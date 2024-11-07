Man already banned from Concord Mills caught peeping in women’s bathroom

CONCORD, N.C. — Police said they arrested Joshua Edward Stinson, 29, of Charlotte, after he was caught peeping into an occupied stall in the women’s bathroom at Concord Mills man.

On Monday, Concord Police Department officers were called to the mall after a woman reported a peeper was in the bathroom with her.

The victim took video of the incident which helped police quickly identify Stinson.

Officers caught up with the peeper walking near Bruton Smith Boulevard and Weddington Road.

That was when they arrested him.

Mall officials already permanently banned Stinson from Concord Mills before this even happened, police said. However, it is not known why he was banned.

Stinson was charged with second-degree trespassing and secretly peeping into a room occupied by another person.

He is in the Cabarrus County Jail under no bond.

