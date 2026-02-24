Local

Man arrested after baseball bat assault at Concord mall

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Concord Police Department
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CONCORD, N.C. — A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault that occurred over the weekend.

The Concord Police Department said they responded to Carolina Mall around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Mohamed Adams Jr.

At the scene, police learned that Mohamed Adams Jr. allegedly attacked a man with a baseball bat. That man was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the attack was not random, and the victim was a coworker of Adams’ ex-girlfriend.

ALSO READ: Man accused of attempting to kidnap girls at Walmart faces multiple charges

A warrant for Adams’ arrest was issued on Saturday, and he was taken into custody on Monday.

He has been charged with one count of assault, inflicting serious bodily injury, and is being held in the Cabarrus County jail.

VIDEO: Man accused of trying to kidnap girl, assaulting another at Lincolnton Walmart

Man accused of trying to kidnap girl, assaulting another at Lincolnton Walmart

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read