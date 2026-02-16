Man accused of attempting to kidnap girls at Walmart faces multiple charges

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Parents say their daughters were nearly taken by a man while shopping at Walmart.

Those mothers say their daughters got separated from them at the Generals Boulevard store off Highway 321. That’s when the man grabbed them.

One mom told Channel 9 her nine-year-old had a nightmare about what happened in the greeting card section of Walmart.

The girl said the man tried to lift her up and take her away twice, once as her mother stood just feet away.

Those mothers saw him in court Monday for the first time since seeing panic in their daughters’ eyes at the store.

Tristian Coleman, 25, appeared by video from jail on Monday.

The mothers called him a “lost soul.” It’s the nicest thing they could say about him. We’re not showing their faces to protect their daughters.

On Friday the mothers took their nine-year-old and 14-year-old daughters to Walmart to buy Valentine’s Day cards. They say the girls went to look at cards one aisle over where they say Coleman was waiting.

The 14-year-old said he pulled her shorts open. She said he was taking pictures of her and was trying to force her by the shoulders. They say he was far more forceful with the nine-year-old.

She said he grabbed her by the neck and legs and tried to pick her up. The girls managed to get away and ran to their parents, terrified.

“She came to me pouring tears,” one mother said. “I’ve never seen her cry so hard.”

She said her nine-year-old was too afraid to talk at first. Her mother had no idea what happened and as she continued to shop, she said the man grabbed the girl again right in front of her.

“It took me a minute to realize what he was doing, then I started to scream for help. There was no one there,” the mother of the nine-year-old said.

They went looking for help in the store. Someone called police.

“We went around the entire store, you know, and apparently he was following us the whole time and she saw him, but she didn’t say anything because she was scared,” one mother said.

She said he was nonchalant when he walked out, like he was doing nothing.

Police were able to track down Coleman. He is charged with attempted kidnapping, assault on a female and other charges.

Coleman told the judge he is married and could post a $5,000 bond. The judge decided to not give a bond at all.

