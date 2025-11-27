Man arrested after crashing car into Morganton building

MORGANTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after crashing into a Morganton building Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred at 901 E. Union Street. Mynor Lopez-Velasquez was driving the black 2021 Toyota Camry that hit the building, according to reports.

Lopez-Velasquez was found to be impaired by alcohol and was arrested at the scene.

The crash happened around 12:07 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a building, and overturned, according to the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Lopez-Velasquez, the sole occupant, sustained minor injuries but declined medical treatment, police said.

He was charged with Driving While Impaired, No Operator’s License, and Failure to Maintain Lane.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including Morganton Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Personnel, Burke EMS and Rescue, Morganton Public Works, and Morganton Electric.

Morganton Public Works assisted with clearing debris from the roadway, officials said.

