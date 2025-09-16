Man arrested after police chase and capture

CONOVER, N.C. — A man was apprehended after a police chase on Sunday, police said.

The pursuit started in Conover and the suspect, Jesse Franks, led officers and troopers onto Interstate 40 where stop sticks were deployed.

Franks swerved to miss them as troopers used their cruisers to pin his car against a guard rail.

Video shows Franks jump out and run across the road and onto the median where troopers tackled him.

He was arrested and faces several charges.

There was no information on injuries.

