Man arrested, charged with 9 counts of felony sexual assault on minor

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Johnathan Christopher Gibson, 27, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with nine counts of felony sexual assault on a minor.

The arrest followed a coordinated investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Bessemer City Police Department, and Gaston County Police Department.

Gibson was apprehended without incident after a search warrant was executed.

Gibson is currently being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond.

Due to the sensitive nature of the allegations, no additional information will be released to protect the victim’s identity.

Johnathan Christopher Gibson

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the case.

They encourage anyone with information related to this case to contact Detective Capps at (980) 284-2513.

VIDEO: Caldwell County man sentenced to 16 years for child sexual assault

Caldwell County man sentenced to 16 years for child sexual assault

©2026 Cox Media Group