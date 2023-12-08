Man arrested in connection with several burglary cases in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries that occurred across Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Demarkeyo Wanya Markel McClinton has stolen property and caused damage at several locations.

On Oct. 20, deputies said McClinton entered South 200 Imports on Great Falls Highway and stole snacks. He has been charged with second-degree burglary in connection with this incident.

McClinton also broke into Bowers’ Used Cars on Lynwood Drive and stole two jump boxes. He has been charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

He later broke into Palmetto Green Lawn Maintenance on Lynwood Drive but did not take anything. He has been charged with second-degree burglary in connection with this incident.

He then attempted to enter Auto Masters on Lynwood Drive but was unable to. He has been charged with attempted second-degree burglary in connection with this incident.

On Oct. 31, McClinton broke into T&C Tire Center on Kershaw Camden Highway and stole the contents of a safe that was inside the business. He has been charged with second-degree burglary in connection with this incident.

He then attempted to break into Tire Town and Wheel World on the Great Falls Highway but was unsuccessful. He has been charged with attempted second-degree burglary in connection with this incident.

On Nov. 3, McClinton entered Zero Waste on Brooklyn Avenue and took cash, video recording equipment, and portable radios. He has been charged with second-degree burglary and grand larceny of more than $2,000 in connection with this incident.

On Nov. 28, McClinton attempted to enter Great Auto Service on Great Falls Highway but was not successful. He has been charged with attempted second-degree burglary, as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

However, McClinton was able to enter Auto Masters on Lynwood Drive and take a pistol, tools, a car radio, and bank checks. He has been charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny over $10,000, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with this incident.

Later, he attempted to break into McManus Automotive on Lynwood Drive but was not successful. He has been charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with this incident.

After leaving McManus Automotive, McClinton was taken into custody after leading deputies on an extended pursuit around the western side of the city. He suffered minor injuries and was later charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, first-degree assault and battery, and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center, and warrants with his pending charges were served on him over a period of time. His bond has been denied twice.

“Our investigators worked days and nights running down leads and gathering evidence in these cases,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “It was apparent after the first couple of burglaries that they were related, and we were pretty confident the same person was doing all of them. We just needed to identify the burglar. The investigators kept at it and identified McClinton as the suspect. With his arrest, we closed ten burglaries and made 19 serious charges against him. I hope we put the business owners in this area at ease. I appreciate the help we got from the Lancaster Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol during the pursuit and am thankful there were no serious injuries to the public, the officers, or McClinton.”

Investigators with the Property Crimes Section of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said surveillance footage from multiple sources contributed to naming McClinton as a suspect in these burglaries.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into these burglaries is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 803-283-3388.

