Man arrested for firing pellets into cars in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — James Bost was arrested in Iredell County near Troutman on charges related to firing pellets into cars along Perth Road.

Deputies, following a lengthy investigation spurred by neighbor complaints and digital surveillance, arrested Bost in connection with eight counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

The arrest of Bost came after deputies conducted an extensive surveillance operation in the area following multiple reports of pellet shootings into cars along Perth Road, with complaints dating back to May 2025.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell stated that the alleged actions posed a significant risk to public safety.

Campbell, Iredell County, commented on the inherent dangers of the alleged acts.

“It could cause an accident. It could penetrate the window. It’s just unbelievable how dangerous it could have been,” Campbell said.

Deputies arrested Bost in the driveway of his home. They searched his home and cars for nearly 4 hours, during which a Red Rider B-B gun and a Nerf rifle were found in a shed on the property.

Bost and his wife deny any involvement in the case, stating they, too, have had their cars shot at with pellets. They also claim Bost was working during one of the most recent incidents.

James Bost

Bost’s wife said, “Don’t crucify him because he didn’t do this. We’ve had the sheriff’s office here several times, and several times there was nothing.” She added, “We’ve got grandbabies. He is so gentle with them. There’s no way he would cause any harm to anybody.”

Search warrant records indicate a former resident of the home reported Bost shooting pellets at passing cars after becoming “irritated with vehicles and other loud, muffled music.”

Bost is scheduled to appear in court on July 9.

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